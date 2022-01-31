Watch
Kentwood to host 5th annual Valentine’s Day Dash 5k

Ted S. Warren/AP
Bunches of red roses are shown, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Pike Place Flowers at the Pike Place Market in Seattle. Valentine's Day is Sunday, Feb. 14, and a worker at the shop said they would be busy all week getting ready. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jan 31, 2022
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood announced it will host its 5th annual Valentine’s Dash 5k.

The 5k will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. and will include trails and paved pathways starting and ending at Kent District Library located at 4950 Breton Ave. SE.

Sources report the race will be chip timed with awards given to the fastest runner overall in each age group.

Following the race will be an awards ceremony close to noon with refreshments, candy, music, and a photo booth.

“Our Valentine’s Dash 5K is a great way to kick off the holiday weekend and help foster or fuel a love for running, even in the winter months,” said Spencer McKellar, race organizer. “This course is great for first-time runners or walkers but will also provide a challenge to more experienced racers. All are invited to come out and join us. Bring a friend or a loved one – or meet someone new.”

Those interested can for $30 until Feb. 11, 2022. The day of registration is $35 and runners who sign up as couples save $5 each. Additionally, participants who bring non-perishable items or a monetary donation for Kentwood’s Little Free Pantry will be entered to win a door prize.

More information on the event can be found on Kentwood.us.

