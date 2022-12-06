Kentwood residents invited to recycle trees, string lights after Christmas

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The city of Kentwood plans to collect Christmas trees and string lights for recycling after this year’s holiday season.

Residents are encouraged to bring their trees to the Department of Public Works from Dec. 27 through Jan. 31.

The city asks visitors to bring proof of residency.

“This is a special time of year for many, and cleanup is not often top of mind until the flurry of gatherings and parties passes,” says Public Works Director Chad Griffin. “We’re glad to offer these services to give residents a convenient and environmentally friendly way to dispose of trees and string lights after the holiday season has come to an end.”

Please refer to the following drop-off schedule:

Monday through Friday: 6:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

CLOSED: Dec. 30, Jan. 2 and Jan. 16

The city asks that all decorations and other materials be removed from trees beforehand.

We’re told string lights can be dropped off in a box near the building’s front doors through Jan. 31.

Visit the city of Kentwood’s website for more information about the services offered by the Department of Public Works.

