Kentwood police seek missing 84-year-old woman with dementia

Kentwood Police Department
Posted at 9:17 PM, May 27, 2024
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Kentwood Monday evening.

The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says 84-year-old Alice DeVries was last seen walking from home near Southglow Court and 52nd Street at about 1 p.m.

We’re told Alice has dementia and is equipped with a pacemaker. She is considered endangered at this time.

Alice was wearing a brown jacket and using a purple walker when she was last seen, according to police.

Those with knowledge of Alice’s whereabouts are urged to connect with KPD at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

