Kentwood police officer knocked over by car during theft

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A Kentwood police officer was knocked over by a car on Saturday, attempting to arrest suspects in a retail fraud.

Shortly before 7:00pm at the Woodland Mall, officers with the Kentwood Police Department responded to reports of a retail fraud in progress.

They saw two suspects leaving the shopping center with allegedly stolen merchandise and attempted to arrest them.

The suspects sped off in a car, knocking over one of the officers.

While the officer's injuries were not "life threatening," according to a press release, they were sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips? Call the detective bureau at the Kentwood Police Department at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

