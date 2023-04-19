Kentwood police: Man riding motorized bike killed in crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pickup truck and a motorized bike.

The Kentwood Police Department says officers are investigating a deadly crash that happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Division Avenue and Nancy Street.

According to police, a pickup truck heading northbound on S. Division Avenue collided with a man riding a “two-wheeled motorized vehicle.”

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Kentwood police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash. If you have any information that could help the investigation, call the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

