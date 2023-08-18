Kentwood police investigate early morning shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Kentwood early Friday morning.

The Kentwood Police Department says officers were called to a house on Kalamazoo Avenue around 5:35 a.m. for a report that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say there are no suspects in custody, but they do not believe there is any further threat to the police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact to Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

