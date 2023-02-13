Kentwood Police Department investigating swatting at Valleywood Middle School

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is investigating a non-credible school threat that was made on Monday.

According to the Kentwood Police Department, the department received information on a possible threat at Valleywood Middle School from a national crisis hotline at about 12:12 p.m. The information given was that an individual had made a threat to do acts of violence at the school.

After a coordinated effort by the police department and Kentwood Public School officials, it was determined that the threat was not credible. Since the threat was not credible, no students or school staff were in danger.

The threat was made by a Kentwood student. The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for potential charges. The name of the student and the details involved are not being released due to the student being a minor.

The threat is considered an instance of “swatting,” a trend throughout the country where an anonymous caller reports a non-credible threat to intentionally create a response from law enforcement to a particular location.

