Kentwood Police Department adopts feline officer

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) announced it has added a feline officer to its team!

The cat, named Donut, started hanging around officers working the evening shift months ago, the department explained in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

We’re told the officers looked after him while trying to find out if he was lost. They later connected with the owner, who asked if police could give Donut a permanent home.

KPD says they microchipped Donut and have been giving him “a wonderful (spoiled) life” since then.

The Facebook post was written in light of National Pet Day, which is observed April 11 each year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube