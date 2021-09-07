Kentwood plans Food Truck Festival to close out summer

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood and GR8 Food Trucks have again partnered for a Food Truck Festival with more than 20 vendors to help the community support small businesses and make the most of the end of the summer season.

It’ll take place this Saturday in the parking lot of the Kent District Library, according to a news release Tuesday.

The free-to-attend community event will run 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and feature 24 food trucks, live music and a beer and wine tent.

“We’re looking forward to the return of our Food Truck Festival, which has become one of our community’s favorite events to enjoy great food and music as we near the end of summer,” said Val Romeo, director of Kentwood Parks and Recreation. “We’ve developed a great lineup of food trucks with GR8 Food Trucks, as well as several musicians for a full day of fun outdoors.”

Sweet and savory food options will be available for purchase.

Live music will start at 11 a.m. with Bucket O’ Maybes, followed by DJ Snax, Moonshot Band and Last Gasp Collective.

A beer tent featuring local craft beer and wine will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This year’s event coincides with the 20th anniversary of 9/11, so the event will include a moment of silence led by Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley at 5 p.m., followed by a brief performance by local bagpiper Tom Bradley.

There will also be posters from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York on display in the Library Community Room.