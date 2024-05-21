Watch Now
Kentwood PD seeks missing 13-year-old not seen since Saturday

Kentwood Police Department
Posted at 4:58 PM, May 21, 2024
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen out of Kentwood.

Family members of 13-year-old Thang Phan told the Kentwood Police Department (KPD) the boy was last seen near Wingate Apartments on Saturday, May 18.

We’re told Thang has not been in touch with friends and family much since then.

Those with knowledge related to Thang’s whereabouts are urged to connect with KPD at 616-656-6580 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

