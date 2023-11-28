Kentwood PD, FD holding donation competition for Little Free Pantry

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood’s Police and Fire departments are having a friendly competition, and the public is invited to help!

We’re told both departments are competing to see who can collect the most donations this holiday season. Donations benefit the Little Free Pantry in Kentwood.

“We’re excited for this opportunity to serve our community by gathering donations for the Little Free Pantry,” says Police Chief Bryan Litwin. “Our department is looking forward to helping brighten the season for our neighbors in need, and a friendly competition with our friends at the Kentwood Fire Department certainly adds a fun element to this initiative.”

Officials say the contest will be judged based on the total weight of the items donated.

“We support our community every single day, and this is a new facet of that important work,” says Fire Chief Brent Looman. “The Little Free Pantry means a lot for many residents in our community, and we are grateful for the opportunity to work with the Police Department to help restock it through this fun contest.”

Accepted items include canned meat, fruits and veggies, cereal, soup, pasta, pasta sauce, soap, shampoo, female hygiene products, toilet paper, laundry detergent, diapers, deodorant and small toys and games.

Items may be dropped off at the following locations from Dec. 1–31:

Kentwood Police Department (4742 Walma Ave. SE)

Fire Station 1 (4775 Walma Ave. SE)

Fire Station 2 (4151 Embassy Dr. SE)

Fire Station 3 (5340 Eastern Ave. SE)

We’re told Sam’s Club (4326 28th St. SE) will also accept donations from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 16.

Visit the Little Free Pantry’s website for more information on its services.

