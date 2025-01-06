Kentwood K9 unit seizes meth, heroin during Sunday traffic stop

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A Kentwood K9 and her handler are credited for removing illegal drugs off the streets.

The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says Officer Heibel executed a traffic stop in the area of Division Avenue and 60th Street early Sunday morning.

With help from K9 Abby, police say the driver was later charged for heroin possession with delivery intent, meth possession, driving on a suspended license and carrying a concealed firearm.

“Great work to all those involved!” the department writes.

