Kentwood hosting annual tree lighting ceremony, parade

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood will welcome the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony and parade this Thursday.

The festivities will take place 6-8 p.m. at and around the Kent District Library – Kentwood Branch at 4950 Breton Ave. SE, according to a news release Monday.

Outdoor activities for all ages will include live music, carriage rides, a luminary walk, children’s crafts and photos with Santa.

“Many residents, including myself, look forward to Kentwood’s Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Light Parade as an opportunity to gather with family and neighbors to celebrate the season and spread peace and joy,” Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley said. “Our annual event brings together the sights and sounds of the holiday season, making it a truly memorable experience for all ages.”

The parade will start at 6 p.m. and travel from the city’s public works facility to the Kentwood Justice Center.

Sections of Breton and Walma will be closed from 5:50 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. for the procession.

The tree lighting ceremony will follow at 6:30 p.m. in front of the library.

After the ceremony, community members will have opportunities to take photos with Santa, mail a letter to the North Pole, go on carriage rides, enjoy live holiday music and more.

Entrance to the event and all activities are free.

Attendees can also donate non-perishable food items to Kentwood’s Free Little Pantry.

Groups interested in participating in the parade should complete an entry form here. The cost to participate is $15.