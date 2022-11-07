Kentwood holiday tree lighting ceremony, parade to be held Dec. 1

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The city of Kentwood is scheduled to ring in the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The holiday celebration begins with a parade starting at 6 p.m. outside the public works building, which will run north along Breton Avenue toward the Kentwood Justice Center on Walma Avenue, city officials say.

We’re told parts of both roads will be shut down between 5:50 p.m. and 6:25 p.m. while the parade is in motion.

The tree is scheduled to be lit outside Kent District Library at 6:30 p.m.

City officials proudly announce the addition of a student essay contest in which the winner will participate in the tree lighting ceremony as the parade’s grand marshal.

Participants are asked to write an essay containing 1,000 words or fewer answering the question: “Why do you love living in Kentwood?” Essays must be submitted online or at the Kentwood Activities Center by Nov. 17.

“The annual Tree Lighting event provides a welcoming place for friends, family and neighbors to gather and usher in the celebratory season of peace and joy,” says Mayor Stephen Kepley. “I am especially excited to have one of our local students as the grand marshal participating in this memorable event.”

After the tree is lit, community members are invited to have their photos taken with Santa, take carriage rides, enjoy live music, send letters to the North Pole and more.

Non-perishable food items can also be donated to the Free Little Pantry, the city adds.

Fill out this application to take part in the parade. The participation fee is $15.

Visit the city’s website for more information.

