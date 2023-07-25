Kent District Library asking voters to approve millage renewal at lower rate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent District Library is putting a millage renewal on the November ballot that'll save people money.

The library system's current millage rate is 1.23 mills, but the proposed rate is lower than that at 1.1 - a 10.9% reduction.

Officials say the drop was made possible thanks to a growing community where new real estate has produced more revenue.

Even better news – library services and staffing won't change.

In fact, they plan to keep adding more resources.

The Kent District Library executive director is calling this an inflation buster millage.

"If utilized library per person, the average return on investment is over $1,300. So, if you're looking way to maximize your dollars and have a lot of access to a lot of incredible things that could change your life, it's a great investment," explained Lance Werner, KDL’s executive director.

The current millage rate doesn’t expire until December 31, 2024, but KDL says, if approved, the board would implement the lower millage rate effective January 1, 2024. The library system says that means taxpayers would see immediate savings.

If approved, this new millage rate will fund the library system for 15 years, expiring in December 2039.

According to KDL, the lower millage rate would save taxpayers $3.1 million annually or $46.5 million over the life of the millage.

KDL serves 27 municipalities through 20 branches, a bookmobile, its main service center, 5,000-plus annual in-person programs and numerous patron-focused services.

The library system says 90% of its operating funds come from the millage.

“This millage will support our programs and services we offer, as well as our physical spaces. As an organization, we very much reflect the needs and wishes of each community we serve. From young learners to senior scholars, we offer age-appropriate materials, programs and services that reflect the diverse interests and points of view of our entire community,” said Werner.

Right now, KDL employs 346 people and receives more than 4,000 annually from more than 500 volunteers.

If the millage fails, Werner says KDL would be forced to close its doors.

“If voters approve the millage, they will continue to enjoy the collections, digital access, programs, services and events they have come to know and love,” explained Werner. “We would, however, be forced to close our doors if the millage fails since the bulk of our funding – approximately 90% – comes from millage dollars.”

The election is on November 7.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube