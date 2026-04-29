Kent District Library announces nearly all branches will reopen on Wednesday, most on delayed hours

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — It's good news for library patrons — Kent District Library says all but one of its branches will reopen Wednesday.

According to their website, the Kelloggsville Branch will remain closed today, as well as the KDL Service and meeting center.

Four branches will operate on regular hours:



Cascade Twp. Branch

Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch

Plainfield Twp. Branch

Wyoming Branch

The rest of the branches will have a delayed opening, not opening until noon.

Certain services will still not be offered including:



Public PCs

Printers/Copiers

Gaming Labs

The library also released the following information about holds and due dates:



Available holds will remain on the hold shelf until May 4

All due dates for current checkouts have been extended until May 12

Auto-renewals are running without sending an email

The library also shared it has third-party digital forensic and cybersecurity specialists helping with the ransomware issue.

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