Kent County waives 2022–2023 food license fees for restaurants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Board of Commissioners has ruled in favor of waiving food license fees for county restaurants from 2022–2023.

The Kent County government says the waiver was made possible by $1.2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We understand that restaurants are a major driver of our economy, and many establishments are still struggling to recover from the economic setbacks caused by the pandemic,” says Chair Stan Stek. “We trust this fee waiver will provide much-needed support to keep these businesses going and ensure that they can continue to serve our community.”

We’re told all restaurants must renew their licenses before April 30. Establishments that don’t plan on renewing must still submit an application with a signed cancellation request.

Applications for renewal are expected to be mailed out by March 11.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube