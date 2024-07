KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County officials announced they will create its own Office of the Public Defender.

The county ended a contract with the Independent Defender’s Office to open a new office under county management.

Many parties expressed concerns the county would hire both the prosecutor and the public defender.

The county is hiring a full-time public defender. Apply online through Aug. 9.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube