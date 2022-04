KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 81-year-old woman.

Investigators say the family of Annie Mae Love of Gaines Township last saw her Tuesday evening.

She was last seen wearing white pajama pants, a black t-shirt and a black hat. She does not have access to a car.

Deputies say they are concerned for her safety due to medical conditions.

If you have seen her, you're asked to contact the KCSO at (616)-3113.