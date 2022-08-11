Watch Now
Kent County Sheriff's Office looking for missing person in Caledonia Township

Posted at 10:26 PM, Aug 10, 2022
CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person in the area of Whitneyville and 68th Street Southeast in Caledonia Township. She is 62-year-old Annette Williams.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Williams left her home on Wednesday afternoon, and went into the woods on foot. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve striped shirt, dark pants, and a scarf around her neck. The Sheriff’s Office reports that Williams can become easily confused.

A drone team, K9 team, and Kent County Search and Rescue team are in the area. They are asking for citizens not to check the area on foot due to the personnel in the area.

Any information or possible sightings can be sent to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at (616)-632-6357.

