Kent County Sheriff's Office launches transparency portal for license plate camera system

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office launched an online transparency portal Tuesday, giving the public a closer look at how the department uses its Flock camera system.

The agency began using the cameras in 2022 and now manages 62 cameras across the county. The cameras photograph license plates and vehicle details. Deputies use the system to find missing people and track down stolen cars.

The same afternoon, Grand Rapids Police also released a link to it's portal.

SEE MORE: Grand Rapids police launch online transparency portal for Flock camera system

The new portal shows how many cameras are in use, tracks how many license plates are read, and shows how many searches deputies make.

The Sheriff's Office said the cameras do not use facial recognition or live video, and only trained, authorized personnel can access the system.

"Plate reads are individual camera observations, while searches are separate actions by authorized users. Those users may review multiple point-in-time records for a documented investigation or public-safety purpose. An alert is an investigative lead, not automatic authority for enforcement. Deputies must verify the information and establish a lawful basis before acting."

"Access is limited to trained, authorized personnel, and searches require a documented criminal justice or authorized public-safety purpose. Activity is linked to individual users, logged, and routinely audited. Newly implemented Flock audit tools automate portions of that process, supplementing rather than replacing human review. Images are available for 30 days unless lawfully preserved for an investigation or another legal or records requirement."

In the coming weeks, the Sheriff's Office will share updates on its policies and release examples of how the cameras have helped solve crimes. Officials are asking residents to review the portal and share their feedback.

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