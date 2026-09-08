Grand Rapids police launch online transparency portal for Flock camera system

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has launched a new online transparency portal for its Flock cameras.

The department says the portal fulfills a promise made at the last Public Safety Committee meeting to improve accountability.

The same afternoon, the Kent County Sheriff's Office also released a link to its portal.

The portal allows users to see how many cameras are currently working, the number of searches conducted, and the top reasons for those searches. Policy documents are also included, explaining what the system does and does not capture.

SEE MORE: Grand Rapids announces new oversight rules for police license plate reader cameras

Users can download a report with more details about individual searches.

The department updates the information every 24 hours. All data stays on the site for 30 days to match the department's retention policy.

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