Kent County Sheriff warns of fake court notice scam

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is warning neighbors about a new scam circulating that looks like an official court notice.
The notice claims you owe money on a traffic or toll violation. The document may even include a case number, judge's name, and QR code to make a payment. Scammers are using that QR code to get people to enter personal and payment on fraudulent websites.
They remind you:
- Courts do not demand payment through QR codes or unsolicited notices
- Don't scan the code or click any links if you receive this notice
- Verify any citation or court notice by contacting the court directly by using a phone number you look up yourself