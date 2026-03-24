Kent County Sheriff warns of fake court notice scam

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is warning neighbors about a new scam circulating that looks like an official court notice.

The notice claims you owe money on a traffic or toll violation. The document may even include a case number, judge's name, and QR code to make a payment. Scammers are using that QR code to get people to enter personal and payment on fraudulent websites.

They remind you:



Courts do not demand payment through QR codes or unsolicited notices

Don't scan the code or click any links if you receive this notice

Verify any citation or court notice by contacting the court directly by using a phone number you look up yourself

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