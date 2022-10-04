Kent Co Sheriff searches for suspect after inappropriate act at Millennium Park

WALKER, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in its search for a person involved in a June 28th incident.

Deputies say an 11-year-old boy was touched inappropriately in a restroom at Millennium Park on that date.

Search efforts were immediately launched, with authorities canvassing the park and screening patrons, according to the KCSO. But no suspect was found.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s to 30s, with a medium build and short dark hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and black tennis shoes.

KCSO

Deputies say they have pictures from Millennium Park on the day of the incident, which show a male subject matching the suspect description. Deputies are now looking for that person.

Also, deputies are asking for information about a women seen in other photos, who deputies stress is not connected to the crime but may be able to help identify the man. In photos, she was seen with the man.

KCSO

KCSO also assures the public that, since this incident, there have been no other similar incidents at Millennium Park.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.