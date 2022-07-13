Kent County sheriff highlights phone scam posing as law enforcement

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are issuing a warning to Kent County residents of a new phone scam making the rounds.

The scammer masquerades as a member of law enforcement and calls residents claiming they have unpaid fines that will result in arrests unless money is forwarded, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) explains.

The caller then instructs victims to buy prepaid cards and send them the card numbers, deputies say.

We’re told the scammer tends to spoof genuine phone numbers belonging to law enforcement agencies, making it seem like the call is coming from a trusted source.

The sheriff’s office says the suspects behind such scams are difficult to trace.

KCSO wishes to remind the public that deputies would never call residents to request payment.

Kent County deputies list the following scams that are also common and should be avoided:

An unknown individual sends a forged check and asks for it to be cashed and sent to them.

Someone claims a virus has infected your device and requests to take control before imposing a ransom in exchange for control returned to the user.

A scammer declares they are a loved one who is in police custody and asks for the number to a prepaid card so they can post bond.

Lastly, KCSO advises to exercise caution around unrecognized phone numbers and to refrain from giving away personal or banking information. It’s usually safest to hang up the phone and reach out to the individual the caller pretends to be if you doubt the caller’s legitimacy.

