Kent County Road Commission to issue hauling weight restrictions

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission and the City of Walker are enacting seasonal weight and speed restrictions that will begin Saturday, January 10 at 6:00 A.M. due to weather conditions. KCRC says it has detected an early thaw, which could increase the risk for damaging roads.

Seasonal restrictions are put in place to protect road integrity as frost begins to come out of the ground. Damage can happen quickly under heavy loads, with warmer-than-usual temperatures and rainfall accelerating the process.

Legal loads must be reduced by about 35%, and vehicle speeds are limited to 35 miles per hour on affected roads. This measure is designed to prevent long-term structural issues.

Before restrictions are set in place on Saturday, KCRC is asking the commercial trucking and hauling industry to support road integrity by taking the following precautions:



Schedule heavier loads early in the morning or later in the evening, ideally before sunrise or after sunset, when road conditions are more stable

Volunterily reduce travel speeds when hauling loads at or near load limits

KCRC crews are monitoring weather conditions, frost depth testing and roadway performance before, during and after the weight limits go into effect. Restrictions may be adjusted or suspended as conditions improve.

Statewide seasonal restriction information can be found at the Michigan County Roads Website. For truck-related inquiries, contact the Michigan Center for Truck Safety at (800) 682-4682.

