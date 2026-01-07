Muskegon County Road Commission issuing hauling weight restrictions due to warm temperatures

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Road Commission is planning to implement seasonal weight restrictions for hauling vehicles due to unseasonably warm winter weather. MCRC says this change will go into effect at 6:00 A.M. on Wednesday January 8, and will last until January 19. This time frame may be subject to change depending on weather conditions.

MCRC says the warmer-than-usual weather can increase the risk of premature road damage from heavy loads on trucks, particularly on gravel and paved roads with bases vulnerable to frost.

Road Commission staff will continue monitoring the weather and field conditions as the weight limit is in effect. If Muskegon County roads continue to deteriorate, more weight and speed restrictions may go into effect.

Updates to road conditions and weight restrictions will be available to view at muskegoncountyroads.org or the Muskegon County Road Commission Facebook page.

