Kent County Road Commission holds third-grade safety poster contest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Have a third grader with a knack for art and design? The Kent County Road Commission has an exciting opportunity for them!

The deadline for the Work Zone Safety Poster Contest has been pushed back to Wednesday, May 12, according to the Kent County Road Commission.

Participants are asked to design a caution sign that falls under one of the following categories: stay focused/avoid distractions, obey flaggers and work zone signs, or slow down/move over.

We're told the winners will be announced May 16 to May 22 for National Public Works Week.

Click here to read the full contest rules.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube