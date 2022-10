KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County residents and businesses are invited to fill out a survey regarding their internet access and connection speeds.

Michigan nonprofit Merit says the survey asks filers if high-speed internet is available to them and how much they pay if they are.

We’re told the information will help county officials glean connectivity needs for potential broadband expansion.

Fill out the survey online or request a paper survey by calling 616-632-6512.

