Kent County releases spring 2024 recycling guide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) wants to make sure residents are disposing their recyclables properly.

County officials released an updated spring guide on what items can — and can’t — be recycled.

DPW hopes to minimize the volume of waste that ends up in landfills.

“So many items that get placed in residents’ trash bins can be disposed of in a better way, and the DPW’s Spring Recycling Guide offers helpful information to help protect our environment,” says Reduction Educator Katelyn Kikstra. “We encourage residents to use the guide and our online Recycling & Waste directory to help reduce landfill waste.”

The county says some items that don’t belong in recycling bins can be disposed without sending them to landfills (e.g. paint, stains, electronics, garden hoses).

Visit DPW’s website to view the updated recycling guide, or use their Recycling & Waste Directory to search for items and how to dispose of them.

