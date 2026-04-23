Kent County Public Works launches food scrap drop-off program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Department of Public Works has debuted a food scrap drop-off program in an effort to reduce landfill waste in communities.

The drop-off service is meant to encourage composting to help Kent County send less waste to landfills. Residents can sign up to use the containers by downloading the free MetroKEY app and registering. After signing up, residents can bring food scraps to one of the four containers and use the app to unlock it.

A full list of the accepted materials for the drop-off boxes is available on the DPW's website, and is displayed on containers at two locations:



Kent County Recycling & Education Center, 977 Wealthy Street NW, Grand Rapids

North Kent Recycling & Waste Center, 2908 10 Mile Road NE, Rockford

People in Kent County can get a 1.5 or 2.5 gallon bucket from the Kent County Recycling & Education Center during open hours on Monday, April 27. The City of Grand Rapids will soon offer a similar food drop-off program for city residents.

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