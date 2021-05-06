Kent County names Teresa Branson as first chief inclusion officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County has named its first chief inclusion officer, the County announced in a press release this afternoon.

We’re told the role will be assumed by current Deputy Administrative Health Officer Teresa Branson starting May 24.

“We are fortunate to have someone as qualified as Teresa serve as our first Chief Inclusion Officer,” says Kent County Administrator Wayman Britt. “We elevated this role because we are committed to accelerating our efforts to be an inclusive workforce and to ensure we are being equitable in our service delivery.”

The County tells us Branson has previously incorporated diversity and inclusion strategies in the county’s programs, adding she has also worked to minimize health disparities.

