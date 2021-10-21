Kent County man wins $449,163 jackpot from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County man plans to help others after winning a $449,163 Jackpot Slots Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The man bought his winning ticket at Homerun Liquor and Deli on Post Drive Northeast in Belmont.

He’s choosing to remain anonymous but says he plans to use his winning to help others.

“I play the Fast Cash games occasionally when the jackpot is high,” said the lucky 74-year-old player. “I purchased a ticket and when I saw the three pot of gold symbols on it, I knew right away I had won. I checked the Fast Cash jackpot amount and when I saw it was back down to $10,000, I knew it was real.”

Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.