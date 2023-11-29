'We were both in shock!': Kent County man scores $3.4M jackpot with Lotto 47 ticket

LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County man will be $3.4 million richer after winning the Lotto 47 jackpot!

The anonymous 62-year-old winner matched the numbers pulled from the Oct. 25 drawing, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Those numbers were: 01-11-22-28-43-47.

“I always purchase my Lotto 47 tickets online,” the winner says. “I logged in to my account late one night and saw $3.4 million pending, and realized I must have won the Lotto 47 jackpot. I was so excited I woke my wife up to tell her the news. She was frantic and thought something bad had happened until I showed her the prize amount pending in my Lottery account. It was such a surreal feeling, and we were both in shock!”

We’re told the man chose to receive $113,300 in annuities each year for 30 years as opposed to the lump-sum payment of $2.3 million.

He will use his winnings to buy a new car and pocket what’s left, lottery officials say.

