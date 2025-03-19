Kent County introduces 'Headwater' plan for 2050 success

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Do you know what your life is going to look like in the next 25 years? You might not have firm plans, but rather an idea. The same goes for Kent County, which is why they've laid a road map for success.

The county is calling the plan Headwater, aiming to plant seeds for their future. "We're feeding into a future downriver where we're going to realize success for our residents and for our communities. And that's really what we're doing today is planting those seeds," said Josh Spencer, strategic impact director of Kent County.

Headwater looks forward to 2050 and what the county can do to pave the way for their communities. "Really, the goal is to create welcoming communities where everyone can thrive and be successful," Spencer said.

Spencer emphasizes that the plan focuses on four key ideas: quality of life, workforce development, environment and resilience.

Kent County

"Really, it's us organizing the work that's happening in the community, and ensuring that, you know, we're thinking about everything holistically to address what we need to do today, as well as think about what we have to do tomorrow," Spencer said.

This means looking at things like affordable housing, childcare and education, along with quality downtown areas and transportation.

Kent County

Kent County

"That's really going to allow us to bring together different organizations and increase partnerships to address each of these areas," Spencer said.

The plan also aims to better support small businesses. "Being a part of a thriving commercial area increases the business for all small businesses in that area, so more individuals and residents and families will have more discretionary income to be able to frequent those small businesses," Spencer said.

Kent County

In summary, Spencer says Headwater hopes to better realize a flourishing future for Kent County.

I'm told over the next few months, residents will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on how best to improve the county, once the framework of the plan is more finalized.

