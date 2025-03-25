Kent County Health Department appoints new medical director

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) has appointed a new medical director to lead its team of health experts.

Dr. Kristin Oldenberg will step into the role with 20 years of obstetrics and gynecology experience, health officials announced Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Oldenberg to our leadership team,” says Health Officer Dr. Adam London. “Her extensive medical expertise, combined with her deep commitment to community health, will be invaluable as we continue to address public health challenges and improve health outcomes across the county.”

We’re told Dr. Oldenberg has focused on delivering clinical care and education to vulnerable groups of people. She was also part of Corewell Health’s OB Core Faculty, which offers care to people who need it most.

KCHD adds Dr. Oldenberg received her bachelor’s degree in biology from Calvin University, going on to earn a medical degree from the University of Michigan.

“I’ve worked alongside the Health Department for years in clinical practice and have seen firsthand the impact of public health efforts,” says Dr. Oldenberg. “I’m excited for this opportunity to broaden my work in the community and help improve health outcomes for all Kent County residents.”

Visit KCHD’s website for more information about its leaders and their range of services.

