GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County deputy passed away from COVID-19 complications.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy David Cook who passed away on Monday.

Deputy Cook was part of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol division.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

Details are limited, but we know Deputy Cook leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Police departments across West Michigan are showing their support for the sheriff’s office through posts on social media.