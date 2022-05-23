Watch
Kent County deputies release photos of East Kentwood High School shooting suspects

Posted at 1:53 PM, May 23, 2022
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have released photos of the suspects in the shooting that took place outside East Kentwood High School last week.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they hope someone may be able to identify the people depicted in the photos.

A total of eight suspects are believed to have been involved in the shooting, deputies say.

KCSO also asks witnesses to submit photos and/or videos of the incident to their evidence submission portal.

Those with information related to the shooting are asked to call investigators at 616-632-6125.

