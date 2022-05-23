Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Kent County deputies looking for man who walked away from adult care home

terry sims.jpg
Kent County Sheriff's Office
terry sims.jpg
Posted at 8:43 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 08:44:04-04

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Kent County deputies are looking for a non-verbal man who walked away from an adult care home in Cedar Springs.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 19-year-old Terry Sims. Deputies say Sims walked away from an adult care home on East Muskegon Street early Monday morning.

Sims was last seen wearing red plaid pajama pants with a t-shirt and no shoes.

The sheriff’s office says Sims is non-verbal and has the mentality of a young child. If you see him, contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 911.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News