Kent County deputies investigate shooting at apartment

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies are at the scene of a shooting.

Details are limited, but the Kent County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries have been reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are at the scene of a shooting at 3814 Yorkland Dr. NW.

While no injuries have been reported, deputies say individuals remain inside the apartment.

Nearby apartments are being evacuated while deputies attempt to establish contact with the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

