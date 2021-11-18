Watch
Kent County deputies investigate armed bank robbery at LMCU

Kent County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:39 PM, Nov 18, 2021
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Kent County deputies are looking for a man involved in an armed bank robbery Thursday morning.

It happened about 10:55 a.m. at the Lake Michigan Credit Union at 860 84th St. SW, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

The robber presented a note and fled with an unknown amount of money before deputies arrived.

A Grand Rapids Police Department K9 unit helped deputies check the surrounding area.

Deputies say the robber was described as having a darker complexion, though he had a large patch of lighter-pigmented skin on the left side of his neck.

He was about 50 years old, 5’10” tall with a medium build and wearing a black jacket, pants, a black hat and a mask.

Anyone with information may contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

