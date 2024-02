KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-96 is shut down following a crash in Kent County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at Walker Avenue in the eastbound lanes before 3:15 p.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Michigan State Police (MSP) says a semitruck overturned. Crews are now working to clean up metal shavings.

We’re told all lanes are closed at this time.

Motorists are advised to travel along a different route.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube