Kent County crash on wet pavement kills mother & baby

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A woman and her infant child died when their vehicle hydroplaned during a Sunday morning rainstorm.

At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on 84th Avenue west of Thornapple River Drive. The investigation revealed that a 40-year-old man from Woodland was driving a pickup truck westbound on 84th Avenue while his 36-year-old wife was tending to their 17-month-old baby in the backseat. Deputies believe that while the mother and child were unbuckled from their seat belts, the vehicle began hydroplaning on the wet pavement and collided with an embankment, causing the mother and baby to be thrown from the vehicle.

An off-duty emergency room doctor saw the accident and attempted to provide medical care, but the woman and baby both died.

The father was uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

