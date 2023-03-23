Kent County clerk to testify before House committee on Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An elected official in one of the most populous counties in Michigan, responsible for administering elections within Kent County, Lisa Posthumus Lyons will speak before a Congressional committee on Thursday.

Kent County Clerk Lyons will testify before the U.S. House Committee on House Administration's Subcommittee on Elections at 10:30 Thursday morning, in the nation's capitol.

According to a press release, Clerk Lyons will talk to committee members about her experience running elections in Kent County and describe the importance of poll challengers.

Poll challengers are not officially involved in elections, but they are allowed to observe, and they can contest voter eligibility and challenge election procedures.

Back in November, around the 2022 midterm elections, FOX 17 interviewed Clerk Lyons about poll challengers, who she said play "a significant role" in the election process.

Thursday's hearing is titled "2022 Midterms Look Back Series: Election Observe Access," and it will be available via livestream.

