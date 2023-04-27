Kent County announces Ben Swayze as new Parks and Recreation director

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County has announced that it has restored its Parks and Recreation director position. The county also announced that Ben Swayze will begin serving in the position on May 22.

In the role, Swayze will lead many projects, including expanding the Grand River Greenway, updating the parks master plan, and working on planned property acquisitions. He will also work closely with the current parks superintendent to enhance residents’ and guests’ experiences and meet the growing needs of the community.

Swayze is currently the township manager of Cascade Charter Township. He was previously the Parks and Recreation director and city manager for the city of Milan.

Swayze earned a Bachelor of Arts in sports management from the University of Michigan. He also has a Master of Public Administration from Central Michigan University.

“Parks and Recreation are critical to the quality of life in Kent County, and we are fortunate to welcome Ben to the team,” said Kent County Deputy Administrator Mark Rambo. “He brings a wealth of experience in parks and recreation, municipal leadership, and a passion for enhancing the lives of everyone who lives, works, and plays in Kent County.”

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to join a team of individuals who work so hard to serve the community,” said Swayze. “Parks and Recreation are integral parts of the vitality of the county, and I’m excited to be a part of the continued success of this department.”

Swayze will begin serving as the Parks and Recreation director for Kent County on May 22.

