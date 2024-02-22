Kent County Animal Shelter to increase adoption fees March 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) is notifying residents of upcoming increases to its fee schedule.

We’re told it’s the first time the shelter’s fees were adjusted since 2013.

KCAS says those changes include the following:



Cats older than 4 months may be adopted for $20.

Spay-and-neuter fees will be charged at a flat rate rather than based on the animal’s weight.

Dog licenses must be purchased yearly for $17 (or $10 for seniors 62+).

Surrender fees now cost $35. Connect with the shelter prior to surrendering pets.

The adoption fee for dogs remains at $130. That still includes medical exams, microchipping, vaccines and spay/neuter services.

“Many of these fees have not been adjusted in over a decade,” says Director Angela Hollinshead. “In that time, the costs for food, veterinary care and staff wages have all increased.”

The updated fee schedule takes effect March 1.

The shelter adds livestock may be adopted for $20, noting small farm animals occasionally are put up for adoption.

View the complete list of fee adjustments below:

KCAnimalShelter Fee Schedule 3-14-24 by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube