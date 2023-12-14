Kent Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates ‘unattended death’ after body found in woods

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it’s calling an “unattended death” after a body was found in the woods.

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Kraft Avenue SE just after 3 p.m. Thursday for a welfare check.

They were told that a man, who was believed to be unhoused, was staying in the woods along Kraft Ave.

When investigators arrived, they found the 37-year-old man dead.

Now, the sheriff’s office is treating this as an unattended death and will work with the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

