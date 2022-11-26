Kent Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates Kentwood homicide

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a homicide.

Deputies responded to CityLine Apartments in Kentwood Friday evening after getting reports of a possible shooting.

Law enforcement told FOX 17 on scene that they set up a perimeter around the apartment complex; however, they do not yet have a description of any possible suspects.

FOX 17 is working to learn more about both the victim and suspect.

** This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to learn more information.

