Kent Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates Kentwood homicide

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a homicide.
Deputies responded to CityLine Apartments in Kentwood Friday evening after getting reports of a possible shooting.
Law enforcement told FOX 17 on scene that they set up a perimeter around the apartment complex; however, they do not yet have a description of any possible suspects.
FOX 17 is working to learn more about both the victim and suspect.
