Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Kent Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates Kentwood homicide

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a homicide.
Posted at 10:38 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 22:38:55-05

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a homicide.

Deputies responded to CityLine Apartments in Kentwood Friday evening after getting reports of a possible shooting.

Law enforcement told FOX 17 on scene that they set up a perimeter around the apartment complex; however, they do not yet have a description of any possible suspects.

FOX 17 is working to learn more about both the victim and suspect.

** This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered