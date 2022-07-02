Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Kent Co. road project starts Tuesday, 6 Mile to close

Barrels generic file photo road construction projects lane closure
FOX 17
Barrels generic file photo road construction projects lane closure
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 17:18:25-04

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Road Commission released an update Saturday about a construction project that’s set to last through August.

6 Mile Road will shut down from Alpine Avenue (M37) to Pine Island Drive.

The project is scheduled to start July 5 and wrap up on August 26.

Road commission says 6 Mile Road will close to through traffic, with a detour posted, and Division Avenue will stay open.

Crews plan to replace the pavement on 6 Mile, which includes removing existing asphalt and replacing it with hot mix asphalt, aggregating shoulders and curb ramps and restoring pavement markings.

The detour will take drivers to 7 Mile Road, while north and south traffic will stay on Division Avenue.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News