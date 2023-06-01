Kent Co. opens new campus for sheriff’s office sub-station, public health clinic

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The more than 30,000 square-foot campus features a full-service sub-station for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a public health clinic for the Kent County Health Department and additional space for other county services as needed.

The Kent County Board of Commissioners approved construction of the $13.1 million facility in January 2020.

It’s located on 14 acres of county-owned property in Cedar Springs.

The goal of this new campus is to better serve the growing population in northern Kent County and make services more accessible to community members.

The sub-station, which serves an area of more than 290 square miles, replaces an outdated facility in Kent City.

“I think it’s really important to understand, with police services, really, a minute matters,” Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said. “If you’re not physically located close to your response areas, there’s lost time, and getting to the area to then respond to, you know, emergency calls per service.”

Meanwhile, the connected public health clinic is an upgrade from its former location in Rockford and will provide expanded public health services.

“We have a number of first-class clinic spaces in this facility, so we’ll be able to provide immunization services for people across the variety of the recommended schedule of vaccinations,” Kent County Health Department Director Adam London said. “We’ll also be able to provide women’s, infant and children’s supplemental nutrition programming here.”

